S$1.000 SGD = kn5.373 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 SGD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.39705.3970
Low5.29205.1662
Average5.34615.2541
Change1.47%3.15%
1 SGD to HRK stats

The performance of SGD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3970 and a 30 day low of 5.2920. This means the 30 day average was 5.3461. The change for SGD to HRK was 1.47.

The performance of SGD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3970 and a 90 day low of 5.1662. This means the 90 day average was 5.2541. The change for SGD to HRK was 3.15.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 SGD5.37340 HRK
5 SGD26.86700 HRK
10 SGD53.73400 HRK
20 SGD107.46800 HRK
50 SGD268.67000 HRK
100 SGD537.34000 HRK
250 SGD1,343.35000 HRK
500 SGD2,686.70000 HRK
1000 SGD5,373.40000 HRK
2000 SGD10,746.80000 HRK
5000 SGD26,867.00000 HRK
10000 SGD53,734.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Singapore Dollar
1 HRK0.18610 SGD
5 HRK0.93051 SGD
10 HRK1.86102 SGD
20 HRK3.72204 SGD
50 HRK9.30510 SGD
100 HRK18.61020 SGD
250 HRK46.52550 SGD
500 HRK93.05100 SGD
1000 HRK186.10200 SGD
2000 HRK372.20400 SGD
5000 HRK930.51000 SGD
10000 HRK1,861.02000 SGD