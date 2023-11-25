20 Singapore dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert SGD to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
105.16 hrk

1.00000 SGD = 5.25789 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 SGD5.25789 HRK
5 SGD26.28945 HRK
10 SGD52.57890 HRK
20 SGD105.15780 HRK
50 SGD262.89450 HRK
100 SGD525.78900 HRK
250 SGD1314.47250 HRK
500 SGD2628.94500 HRK
1000 SGD5257.89000 HRK
2000 SGD10515.78000 HRK
5000 SGD26289.45000 HRK
10000 SGD52578.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Singapore Dollar
1 HRK0.19019 SGD
5 HRK0.95095 SGD
10 HRK1.90190 SGD
20 HRK3.80380 SGD
50 HRK9.50950 SGD
100 HRK19.01900 SGD
250 HRK47.54750 SGD
500 HRK95.09500 SGD
1000 HRK190.19000 SGD
2000 HRK380.38000 SGD
5000 HRK950.95000 SGD
10000 HRK1901.90000 SGD