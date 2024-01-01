5,000 Croatian kunas to Singapore dollars

5,000 Croatian kunas to Singapore dollars

5,000 hrk
932.43 sgd

kn1.000 HRK = S$0.1865 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 HRK to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18900.1936
Low0.18530.1853
Average0.18710.1904
Change-1.24%-2.86%
1 HRK to SGD stats

The performance of HRK to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1890 and a 30 day low of 0.1853. This means the 30 day average was 0.1871. The change for HRK to SGD was -1.24.

The performance of HRK to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1936 and a 90 day low of 0.1853. This means the 90 day average was 0.1904. The change for HRK to SGD was -2.86.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Singapore Dollar
1 HRK0.18649 SGD
5 HRK0.93243 SGD
10 HRK1.86486 SGD
20 HRK3.72972 SGD
50 HRK9.32430 SGD
100 HRK18.64860 SGD
250 HRK46.62150 SGD
500 HRK93.24300 SGD
1000 HRK186.48600 SGD
2000 HRK372.97200 SGD
5000 HRK932.43000 SGD
10000 HRK1,864.86000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 SGD5.36232 HRK
5 SGD26.81160 HRK
10 SGD53.62320 HRK
20 SGD107.24640 HRK
50 SGD268.11600 HRK
100 SGD536.23200 HRK
250 SGD1,340.58000 HRK
500 SGD2,681.16000 HRK
1000 SGD5,362.32000 HRK
2000 SGD10,724.64000 HRK
5000 SGD26,811.60000 HRK
10000 SGD53,623.20000 HRK