British pounds sterling to Croatian kunas today

Convert GBP to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
8,928.82 hrk

1.000 GBP = 8.929 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Croatian Kuna
1 GBP8.92882 HRK
5 GBP44.64410 HRK
10 GBP89.28820 HRK
20 GBP178.57640 HRK
50 GBP446.44100 HRK
100 GBP892.88200 HRK
250 GBP2,232.20500 HRK
500 GBP4,464.41000 HRK
1000 GBP8,928.82000 HRK
2000 GBP17,857.64000 HRK
5000 GBP44,644.10000 HRK
10000 GBP89,288.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / British Pound Sterling
1 HRK0.11200 GBP
5 HRK0.55999 GBP
10 HRK1.11997 GBP
20 HRK2.23994 GBP
50 HRK5.59985 GBP
100 HRK11.19970 GBP
250 HRK27.99925 GBP
500 HRK55.99850 GBP
1000 HRK111.99700 GBP
2000 HRK223.99400 GBP
5000 HRK559.98500 GBP
10000 HRK1,119.97000 GBP