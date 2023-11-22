500 British pounds sterling to Croatian kunas

Convert GBP to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
4,413.85 hrk

1.00000 GBP = 8.82769 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.917583.32451.52346148.8251.37090.88411.65659
1 EUR1.0899190.81541.66042162.2051.494140.96361.80552
1 INR0.01200130.011011410.01828351.786090.01645250.01061030.0198812
1 AUD0.65640.60225754.6942197.68870.8998590.5803231.08739

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Croatian Kuna
1 GBP8.82769 HRK
5 GBP44.13845 HRK
10 GBP88.27690 HRK
20 GBP176.55380 HRK
50 GBP441.38450 HRK
100 GBP882.76900 HRK
250 GBP2206.92250 HRK
500 GBP4413.84500 HRK
1000 GBP8827.69000 HRK
2000 GBP17655.38000 HRK
5000 GBP44138.45000 HRK
10000 GBP88276.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / British Pound Sterling
1 HRK0.11328 GBP
5 HRK0.56640 GBP
10 HRK1.13280 GBP
20 HRK2.26560 GBP
50 HRK5.66400 GBP
100 HRK11.32800 GBP
250 HRK28.32000 GBP
500 HRK56.64000 GBP
1000 HRK113.28000 GBP
2000 HRK226.56000 GBP
5000 HRK566.40000 GBP
10000 HRK1132.80000 GBP