Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert HKD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
897.29 hrk

1.000 HKD = 0.8973 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2729.15611.7091.9461.1711.723105.823
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.924

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Croatian Kuna
100 HKD89.72900 HRK
200 HKD179.45800 HRK
300 HKD269.18700 HRK
500 HKD448.64500 HRK
1000 HKD897.29000 HRK
2000 HKD1,794.58000 HRK
2500 HKD2,243.22500 HRK
3000 HKD2,691.87000 HRK
4000 HKD3,589.16000 HRK
5000 HKD4,486.45000 HRK
10000 HKD8,972.90000 HRK
20000 HKD17,945.80000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HRK1.11447 HKD
5 HRK5.57235 HKD
10 HRK11.14470 HKD
20 HRK22.28940 HKD
50 HRK55.72350 HKD
100 HRK111.44700 HKD
250 HRK278.61750 HKD
500 HRK557.23500 HKD
1000 HRK1,114.47000 HKD
2000 HRK2,228.94000 HKD
5000 HRK5,572.35000 HKD
10000 HRK11,144.70000 HKD