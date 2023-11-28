1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert HKD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
901.15 hrk

1.00000 HKD = 0.90115 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Croatian Kuna
100 HKD90.11470 HRK
200 HKD180.22940 HRK
300 HKD270.34410 HRK
500 HKD450.57350 HRK
1000 HKD901.14700 HRK
2000 HKD1802.29400 HRK
2500 HKD2252.86750 HRK
3000 HKD2703.44100 HRK
4000 HKD3604.58800 HRK
5000 HKD4505.73500 HRK
10000 HKD9011.47000 HRK
20000 HKD18022.94000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HRK1.10970 HKD
5 HRK5.54850 HKD
10 HRK11.09700 HKD
20 HRK22.19400 HKD
50 HRK55.48500 HKD
100 HRK110.97000 HKD
250 HRK277.42500 HKD
500 HRK554.85000 HKD
1000 HRK1109.70000 HKD
2000 HRK2219.40000 HKD
5000 HRK5548.50000 HKD
10000 HRK11097.00000 HKD