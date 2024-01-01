Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas today

Convert HUF to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
194.17 hrk

1.000 HUF = 0.01942 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
2000 HUF38.83460 HRK
5000 HUF97.08650 HRK
10000 HUF194.17300 HRK
15000 HUF291.25950 HRK
20000 HUF388.34600 HRK
30000 HUF582.51900 HRK
40000 HUF776.69200 HRK
50000 HUF970.86500 HRK
60000 HUF1,165.03800 HRK
100000 HUF1,941.73000 HRK
150000 HUF2,912.59500 HRK
200000 HUF3,883.46000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
1 HRK51.50040 HUF
5 HRK257.50200 HUF
10 HRK515.00400 HUF
20 HRK1,030.00800 HUF
50 HRK2,575.02000 HUF
100 HRK5,150.04000 HUF
250 HRK12,875.10000 HUF
500 HRK25,750.20000 HUF
1000 HRK51,500.40000 HUF
2000 HRK103,000.80000 HUF
5000 HRK257,502.00000 HUF
10000 HRK515,004.00000 HUF