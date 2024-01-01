Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas today
Convert HUF to HRK at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
|2000 HUF
|38.83460 HRK
|5000 HUF
|97.08650 HRK
|10000 HUF
|194.17300 HRK
|15000 HUF
|291.25950 HRK
|20000 HUF
|388.34600 HRK
|30000 HUF
|582.51900 HRK
|40000 HUF
|776.69200 HRK
|50000 HUF
|970.86500 HRK
|60000 HUF
|1,165.03800 HRK
|100000 HUF
|1,941.73000 HRK
|150000 HUF
|2,912.59500 HRK
|200000 HUF
|3,883.46000 HRK
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
|1 HRK
|51.50040 HUF
|5 HRK
|257.50200 HUF
|10 HRK
|515.00400 HUF
|20 HRK
|1,030.00800 HUF
|50 HRK
|2,575.02000 HUF
|100 HRK
|5,150.04000 HUF
|250 HRK
|12,875.10000 HUF
|500 HRK
|25,750.20000 HUF
|1000 HRK
|51,500.40000 HUF
|2000 HRK
|103,000.80000 HUF
|5000 HRK
|257,502.00000 HUF
|10000 HRK
|515,004.00000 HUF