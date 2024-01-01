5,000 Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints
Convert HRK to HUF at the real exchange rate
HRK to HUF conversion chart
1 HRK = 50.74740 HUF
0
|1 HRK to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|51.9508
|52.9993
|Low
|50.0904
|50.0904
|Average
|50.8961
|51.5747
|Change
|-2.32%
|-0.83%
|View full history
1 HRK to HUF stats
The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.9508 and a 30 day low of 50.0904. This means the 30 day average was 50.8961. The change for HRK to HUF was -2.32.
The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.9993 and a 90 day low of 50.0904. This means the 90 day average was 51.5747. The change for HRK to HUF was -0.83.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
|1 HRK
|50.74740 HUF
|5 HRK
|253.73700 HUF
|10 HRK
|507.47400 HUF
|20 HRK
|1,014.94800 HUF
|50 HRK
|2,537.37000 HUF
|100 HRK
|5,074.74000 HUF
|250 HRK
|12,686.85000 HUF
|500 HRK
|25,373.70000 HUF
|1000 HRK
|50,747.40000 HUF
|2000 HRK
|101,494.80000 HUF
|5000 HRK
|253,737.00000 HUF
|10000 HRK
|507,474.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
|2000 HUF
|39.41100 HRK
|5000 HUF
|98.52750 HRK
|10000 HUF
|197.05500 HRK
|15000 HUF
|295.58250 HRK
|20000 HUF
|394.11000 HRK
|30000 HUF
|591.16500 HRK
|40000 HUF
|788.22000 HRK
|50000 HUF
|985.27500 HRK
|60000 HUF
|1,182.33000 HRK
|100000 HUF
|1,970.55000 HRK
|150000 HUF
|2,955.82500 HRK
|200000 HUF
|3,941.10000 HRK