50,000 Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas
Convert HUF to HRK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to HRK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01973 HRK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to HRK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0200
|0.0200
|Low
|0.0192
|0.0189
|Average
|0.0197
|0.0194
|Change
|2.52%
|0.98%
|View full history
1 HUF to HRK stats
The performance of HUF to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0192. This means the 30 day average was 0.0197. The change for HUF to HRK was 2.52.
The performance of HUF to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0200 and a 90 day low of 0.0189. This means the 90 day average was 0.0194. The change for HUF to HRK was 0.98.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
|2000 HUF
|39.46600 HRK
|5000 HUF
|98.66500 HRK
|10000 HUF
|197.33000 HRK
|15000 HUF
|295.99500 HRK
|20000 HUF
|394.66000 HRK
|30000 HUF
|591.99000 HRK
|40000 HUF
|789.32000 HRK
|50000 HUF
|986.65000 HRK
|60000 HUF
|1,183.98000 HRK
|100000 HUF
|1,973.30000 HRK
|150000 HUF
|2,959.95000 HRK
|200000 HUF
|3,946.60000 HRK
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
|1 HRK
|50.67660 HUF
|5 HRK
|253.38300 HUF
|10 HRK
|506.76600 HUF
|20 HRK
|1,013.53200 HUF
|50 HRK
|2,533.83000 HUF
|100 HRK
|5,067.66000 HUF
|250 HRK
|12,669.15000 HUF
|500 HRK
|25,338.30000 HUF
|1000 HRK
|50,676.60000 HUF
|2000 HRK
|101,353.20000 HUF
|5000 HRK
|253,383.00000 HUF
|10000 HRK
|506,766.00000 HUF