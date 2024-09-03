Hungarian forint to Croatian kunas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Hungarian forint to Croatian kunas history summary. This is the Hungarian forint (HUF) to Croatian kunas (HRK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HUF and HRK historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to HRK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01973 HRK
Hungarian forint to Croatian kunas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Croatian kunas is currently 0.020 today, reflecting a -0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.033% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.020 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.
