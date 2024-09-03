Croatian kuna to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Hungarian forints is currently 50.749 today, reflecting a 0.405% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.945% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 50.749 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 50.039 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.389% increase in value.