150,000 Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas

Convert HUF to HRK at the real exchange rate

150,000 huf
2,959.29 hrk

Ft1.000 HUF = kn0.01973 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 HUF to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0200
Low0.01920.0189
Average0.01970.0194
Change2.51%0.98%
View full history

1 HUF to HRK stats

The performance of HUF to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0192. This means the 30 day average was 0.0197. The change for HUF to HRK was 2.51.

The performance of HUF to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0200 and a 90 day low of 0.0189. This means the 90 day average was 0.0194. The change for HUF to HRK was 0.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9040.7621.3551.30817.95383.9731.485
1 EUR1.10610.8431.4981.44719.85792.8791.643
1 GBP1.3121.18611.7781.71623.56110.1981.949
1 CAD0.7380.6670.56310.96513.25361.9891.097

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
2000 HUF39.45720 HRK
5000 HUF98.64300 HRK
10000 HUF197.28600 HRK
15000 HUF295.92900 HRK
20000 HUF394.57200 HRK
30000 HUF591.85800 HRK
40000 HUF789.14400 HRK
50000 HUF986.43000 HRK
60000 HUF1,183.71600 HRK
100000 HUF1,972.86000 HRK
150000 HUF2,959.29000 HRK
200000 HUF3,945.72000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
1 HRK50.68780 HUF
5 HRK253.43900 HUF
10 HRK506.87800 HUF
20 HRK1,013.75600 HUF
50 HRK2,534.39000 HUF
100 HRK5,068.78000 HUF
250 HRK12,671.95000 HUF
500 HRK25,343.90000 HUF
1000 HRK50,687.80000 HUF
2000 HRK101,375.60000 HUF
5000 HRK253,439.00000 HUF
10000 HRK506,878.00000 HUF