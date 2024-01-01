10 thousand Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints

Convert HRK to HUF at the real exchange rate

10,000 hrk
507,494 huf

kn1.000 HRK = Ft50.75 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 HRK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.950852.9993
Low50.090450.0904
Average50.896151.5747
Change-2.32%-0.83%
View full history

1 HRK to HUF stats

The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.9508 and a 30 day low of 50.0904. This means the 30 day average was 50.8961. The change for HRK to HUF was -2.32.

The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.9993 and a 90 day low of 50.0904. This means the 90 day average was 51.5747. The change for HRK to HUF was -0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3090.9061.4840.7621.61617.905
1 CAD0.73910.9670.671.0970.5641.19413.236
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1340.5831.23413.681
1 EUR1.1041.4931.44511.6380.8421.78419.768

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
1 HRK50.74940 HUF
5 HRK253.74700 HUF
10 HRK507.49400 HUF
20 HRK1,014.98800 HUF
50 HRK2,537.47000 HUF
100 HRK5,074.94000 HUF
250 HRK12,687.35000 HUF
500 HRK25,374.70000 HUF
1000 HRK50,749.40000 HUF
2000 HRK101,498.80000 HUF
5000 HRK253,747.00000 HUF
10000 HRK507,494.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
2000 HUF39.40940 HRK
5000 HUF98.52350 HRK
10000 HUF197.04700 HRK
15000 HUF295.57050 HRK
20000 HUF394.09400 HRK
30000 HUF591.14100 HRK
40000 HUF788.18800 HRK
50000 HUF985.23500 HRK
60000 HUF1,182.28200 HRK
100000 HUF1,970.47000 HRK
150000 HUF2,955.70500 HRK
200000 HUF3,940.94000 HRK