10 thousand Turkish liras to Croatian kunas

Convert TRY to HRK at the real exchange rate

10000 try
2554.86 hrk

1.00000 TRY = 0.25549 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.443821.660530.963318.8718
1GBP1.1552711.2138101.0551.667941.918291.1128721.8013
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.374151.58040.916817.9612
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01650530.01898270.0110120.215737

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Croatian Kuna
1 TRY0.25549 HRK
5 TRY1.27743 HRK
10 TRY2.55486 HRK
20 TRY5.10972 HRK
50 TRY12.77430 HRK
100 TRY25.54860 HRK
250 TRY63.87150 HRK
500 TRY127.74300 HRK
1000 TRY255.48600 HRK
2000 TRY510.97200 HRK
5000 TRY1277.43000 HRK
10000 TRY2554.86000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Turkish Lira
1 HRK3.91410 TRY
5 HRK19.57050 TRY
10 HRK39.14100 TRY
20 HRK78.28200 TRY
50 HRK195.70500 TRY
100 HRK391.41000 TRY
250 HRK978.52500 TRY
500 HRK1957.05000 TRY
1000 HRK3914.10000 TRY
2000 HRK7828.20000 TRY
5000 HRK19570.50000 TRY
10000 HRK39141.00000 TRY