50 Croatian kunas to Japanese yen

Convert HRK to JPY at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ¥22.18 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
HRK to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 HRK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.292922.2929
Low21.454720.0545
Average21.826621.0657
Change3.40%6.52%
1 HRK to JPY stats

The performance of HRK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.2929 and a 30 day low of 21.4547. This means the 30 day average was 21.8266. The change for HRK to JPY was 3.40.

The performance of HRK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.2929 and a 90 day low of 20.0545. This means the 90 day average was 21.0657. The change for HRK to JPY was 6.52.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.70118.102
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.939
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1440.5881.26613.477
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79419.101

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
1 HRK22.18390 JPY
5 HRK110.91950 JPY
10 HRK221.83900 JPY
20 HRK443.67800 JPY
50 HRK1,109.19500 JPY
100 HRK2,218.39000 JPY
250 HRK5,545.97500 JPY
500 HRK11,091.95000 JPY
1000 HRK22,183.90000 JPY
2000 HRK44,367.80000 JPY
5000 HRK110,919.50000 JPY
10000 HRK221,839.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
100 JPY4.50777 HRK
1000 JPY45.07770 HRK
1500 JPY67.61655 HRK
2000 JPY90.15540 HRK
3000 JPY135.23310 HRK
5000 JPY225.38850 HRK
5400 JPY243.41958 HRK
10000 JPY450.77700 HRK
15000 JPY676.16550 HRK
20000 JPY901.55400 HRK
25000 JPY1,126.94250 HRK
30000 JPY1,352.33100 HRK