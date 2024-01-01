10 thousand Croatian kunas to Japanese yen
Convert HRK to JPY at the real exchange rate
HRK to JPY conversion chart
1 HRK = 22.18390 JPY
0
|1 HRK to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|22.2929
|22.2929
|Low
|21.4547
|20.0545
|Average
|21.8266
|21.0657
|Change
|3.40%
|6.52%
|View full history
1 HRK to JPY stats
The performance of HRK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.2929 and a 30 day low of 21.4547. This means the 30 day average was 21.8266. The change for HRK to JPY was 3.40.
The performance of HRK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.2929 and a 90 day low of 20.0545. This means the 90 day average was 21.0657. The change for HRK to JPY was 6.52.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
|1 HRK
|22.18390 JPY
|5 HRK
|110.91950 JPY
|10 HRK
|221.83900 JPY
|20 HRK
|443.67800 JPY
|50 HRK
|1,109.19500 JPY
|100 HRK
|2,218.39000 JPY
|250 HRK
|5,545.97500 JPY
|500 HRK
|11,091.95000 JPY
|1000 HRK
|22,183.90000 JPY
|2000 HRK
|44,367.80000 JPY
|5000 HRK
|110,919.50000 JPY
|10000 HRK
|221,839.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
|100 JPY
|4.50777 HRK
|1000 JPY
|45.07770 HRK
|1500 JPY
|67.61655 HRK
|2000 JPY
|90.15540 HRK
|3000 JPY
|135.23310 HRK
|5000 JPY
|225.38850 HRK
|5400 JPY
|243.41958 HRK
|10000 JPY
|450.77700 HRK
|15000 JPY
|676.16550 HRK
|20000 JPY
|901.55400 HRK
|25000 JPY
|1,126.94250 HRK
|30000 JPY
|1,352.33100 HRK