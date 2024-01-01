100 Croatian kunas to Euros

Convert HRK to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 hrk
12.90 eur

kn1.000 HRK = €0.1290 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 HRK to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13060.1334
Low0.12730.1273
Average0.12900.1309
Change-1.15%-1.48%
View full history

1 HRK to EUR stats

The performance of HRK to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1306 and a 30 day low of 0.1273. This means the 30 day average was 0.1290. The change for HRK to EUR was -1.15.

The performance of HRK to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1334 and a 90 day low of 0.1273. This means the 90 day average was 0.1309. The change for HRK to EUR was -1.48.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4830.7631.61517.883
1 CAD0.7410.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.229
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1330.5831.23413.665
1 EUR1.1041.4921.44511.6370.8421.78319.74

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Euro
1 HRK0.12904 EUR
5 HRK0.64519 EUR
10 HRK1.29037 EUR
20 HRK2.58074 EUR
50 HRK6.45185 EUR
100 HRK12.90370 EUR
250 HRK32.25925 EUR
500 HRK64.51850 EUR
1000 HRK129.03700 EUR
2000 HRK258.07400 EUR
5000 HRK645.18500 EUR
10000 HRK1,290.37000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Croatian Kuna
1 EUR7.74971 HRK
5 EUR38.74855 HRK
10 EUR77.49710 HRK
20 EUR154.99420 HRK
50 EUR387.48550 HRK
100 EUR774.97100 HRK
250 EUR1,937.42750 HRK
500 EUR3,874.85500 HRK
1000 EUR7,749.71000 HRK
2000 EUR15,499.42000 HRK
5000 EUR38,748.55000 HRK
10000 EUR77,497.10000 HRK