Croatian kuna to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Euros is currently 0.129 today, reflecting a 0.277% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 1.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.129 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.127 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.348% increase in value.