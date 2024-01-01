5 Croatian kunas to Canadian dollars

Convert HRK to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 hrk
0.96 cad

kn1.000 HRK = C$0.1925 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 HRK to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19780.1978
Low0.19150.1915
Average0.19420.1950
Change-2.63%-1.26%
1 HRK to CAD stats

The performance of HRK to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1978 and a 30 day low of 0.1915. This means the 30 day average was 0.1942. The change for HRK to CAD was -2.63.

The performance of HRK to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1978 and a 90 day low of 0.1915. This means the 90 day average was 0.1950. The change for HRK to CAD was -1.26.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4830.7621.61517.881
1 CAD0.7410.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.23
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1330.5831.23413.664
1 EUR1.1041.4921.44511.6380.8421.78319.745

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Canadian Dollar
1 HRK0.19251 CAD
5 HRK0.96255 CAD
10 HRK1.92511 CAD
20 HRK3.85022 CAD
50 HRK9.62555 CAD
100 HRK19.25110 CAD
250 HRK48.12775 CAD
500 HRK96.25550 CAD
1000 HRK192.51100 CAD
2000 HRK385.02200 CAD
5000 HRK962.55500 CAD
10000 HRK1,925.11000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 CAD5.19450 HRK
5 CAD25.97250 HRK
10 CAD51.94500 HRK
20 CAD103.89000 HRK
50 CAD259.72500 HRK
100 CAD519.45000 HRK
250 CAD1,298.62500 HRK
500 CAD2,597.25000 HRK
1000 CAD5,194.50000 HRK
2000 CAD10,389.00000 HRK
5000 CAD25,972.50000 HRK
10000 CAD51,945.00000 HRK