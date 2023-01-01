5 Russian rubles to Croatian kunas

5 rub
0.39 hrk

1.00000 RUB = 0.07847 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Croatian Kuna
1 RUB0.07847 HRK
5 RUB0.39234 HRK
10 RUB0.78468 HRK
20 RUB1.56935 HRK
50 RUB3.92337 HRK
100 RUB7.84675 HRK
250 RUB19.61688 HRK
500 RUB39.23375 HRK
1000 RUB78.46750 HRK
2000 RUB156.93500 HRK
5000 RUB392.33750 HRK
10000 RUB784.67500 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Russian Ruble
1 HRK12.74410 RUB
5 HRK63.72050 RUB
10 HRK127.44100 RUB
20 HRK254.88200 RUB
50 HRK637.20500 RUB
100 HRK1274.41000 RUB
250 HRK3186.02500 RUB
500 HRK6372.05000 RUB
1000 HRK12744.10000 RUB
2000 HRK25488.20000 RUB
5000 HRK63720.50000 RUB
10000 HRK127441.00000 RUB