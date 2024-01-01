Convert RUB to CRC at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Costa Rican colóns today

1,000 rub
5,954.20 crc

руб1.000 RUB = ₡5.954 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.578
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.374
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5771.0950.99261.151
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Costa Rican Colón
1 RUB5.95420 CRC
5 RUB29.77100 CRC
10 RUB59.54200 CRC
20 RUB119.08400 CRC
50 RUB297.71000 CRC
100 RUB595.42000 CRC
250 RUB1,488.55000 CRC
500 RUB2,977.10000 CRC
1000 RUB5,954.20000 CRC
2000 RUB11,908.40000 CRC
5000 RUB29,771.00000 CRC
10000 RUB59,542.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Russian Ruble
1 CRC0.16795 RUB
5 CRC0.83975 RUB
10 CRC1.67949 RUB
20 CRC3.35898 RUB
50 CRC8.39745 RUB
100 CRC16.79490 RUB
250 CRC41.98725 RUB
500 CRC83.97450 RUB
1000 CRC167.94900 RUB
2000 CRC335.89800 RUB
5000 CRC839.74500 RUB
10000 CRC1,679.49000 RUB