Convert SEK to CRC at the real exchange rate

Swedish kronor to Costa Rican colóns today

1,000 sek
49,451 crc

kr1.000 SEK = ₡49.45 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Costa Rican Colón
1 SEK49.45100 CRC
5 SEK247.25500 CRC
10 SEK494.51000 CRC
20 SEK989.02000 CRC
50 SEK2,472.55000 CRC
100 SEK4,945.10000 CRC
250 SEK12,362.75000 CRC
500 SEK24,725.50000 CRC
1000 SEK49,451.00000 CRC
2000 SEK98,902.00000 CRC
5000 SEK247,255.00000 CRC
10000 SEK494,510.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swedish Krona
1 CRC0.02022 SEK
5 CRC0.10111 SEK
10 CRC0.20222 SEK
20 CRC0.40444 SEK
50 CRC1.01110 SEK
100 CRC2.02220 SEK
250 CRC5.05550 SEK
500 CRC10.11100 SEK
1000 CRC20.22200 SEK
2000 CRC40.44400 SEK
5000 CRC101.11000 SEK
10000 CRC202.22000 SEK