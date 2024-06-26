Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Costa Rican colóns (CRC) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and CRC historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns is currently 49.447 today, reflecting a -0.636% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.618% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 50.045 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 49.387 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.615% increase in value.
