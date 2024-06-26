Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns is currently 49.447 today, reflecting a -0.636% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.618% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 50.045 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 49.387 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.615% increase in value.