Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns is currently 50.219 today, reflecting a -0.858% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -2.500% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 51.721 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 50.114 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.142% decrease in value.