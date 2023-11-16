US dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert USD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
531463 crc

1.00000 USD = 531.46300 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085290.32551.493341.677930.963618.7875
1 GBP1.1445611.2421103.3851.709251.920531.102921.5039
1 USD0.92150.805088183.2341.37611.546190.8879517.3125
1 INR0.01107110.009672590.012014310.01653290.01857650.01066810.207998

How to convert US dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 USD531.46300 CRC
5 USD2657.31500 CRC
10 USD5314.63000 CRC
20 USD10629.26000 CRC
50 USD26573.15000 CRC
100 USD53146.30000 CRC
250 USD132865.75000 CRC
500 USD265731.50000 CRC
1000 USD531463.00000 CRC
2000 USD1062926.00000 CRC
5000 USD2657315.00000 CRC
10000 USD5314630.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / US Dollar
1 CRC0.00188 USD
5 CRC0.00941 USD
10 CRC0.01882 USD
20 CRC0.03763 USD
50 CRC0.09408 USD
100 CRC0.18816 USD
250 CRC0.47040 USD
500 CRC0.94080 USD
1000 CRC1.88160 USD
2000 CRC3.76320 USD
5000 CRC9.40800 USD
10000 CRC18.81600 USD