Brazilian reais to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BRL to CRC at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
109273 crc

1.00000 BRL = 109.27300 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087890.5341.492031.673540.9653518.7758
1 GBP1.1432511.2436103.5011.705721.913231.1036421.4649
1 USD0.91930.804117183.22671.37161.538460.887517.2603
1 INR0.01104560.009661770.012015410.01648030.01848520.01066360.207389

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Costa Rican Colón
1 BRL109.27300 CRC
5 BRL546.36500 CRC
10 BRL1092.73000 CRC
20 BRL2185.46000 CRC
50 BRL5463.65000 CRC
100 BRL10927.30000 CRC
250 BRL27318.25000 CRC
500 BRL54636.50000 CRC
1000 BRL109273.00000 CRC
2000 BRL218546.00000 CRC
5000 BRL546365.00000 CRC
10000 BRL1092730.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Brazilian Real
1 CRC0.00915 BRL
5 CRC0.04576 BRL
10 CRC0.09151 BRL
20 CRC0.18303 BRL
50 CRC0.45757 BRL
100 CRC0.91514 BRL
250 CRC2.28784 BRL
500 CRC4.57568 BRL
1000 CRC9.15136 BRL
2000 CRC18.30272 BRL
5000 CRC45.75680 BRL
10000 CRC91.51360 BRL