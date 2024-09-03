Swedish kronor to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SEK to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
50,220.70 crc

kr1.000 SEK = ₡50.22 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
SEK to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 SEK to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.688051.6880
Low49.347048.5940
Average50.473849.9951
Change1.61%-1.30%
1 SEK to CRC stats

The performance of SEK to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.6880 and a 30 day low of 49.3470. This means the 30 day average was 50.4738. The change for SEK to CRC was 1.61.

The performance of SEK to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.6880 and a 90 day low of 48.5940. This means the 90 day average was 49.9951. The change for SEK to CRC was -1.30.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7351.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0791.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Costa Rican Colón
1 SEK50.22070 CRC
5 SEK251.10350 CRC
10 SEK502.20700 CRC
20 SEK1,004.41400 CRC
50 SEK2,511.03500 CRC
100 SEK5,022.07000 CRC
250 SEK12,555.17500 CRC
500 SEK25,110.35000 CRC
1000 SEK50,220.70000 CRC
2000 SEK100,441.40000 CRC
5000 SEK251,103.50000 CRC
10000 SEK502,207.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swedish Krona
1 CRC0.01991 SEK
5 CRC0.09956 SEK
10 CRC0.19912 SEK
20 CRC0.39824 SEK
50 CRC0.99561 SEK
100 CRC1.99121 SEK
250 CRC4.97803 SEK
500 CRC9.95605 SEK
1000 CRC19.91210 SEK
2000 CRC39.82420 SEK
5000 CRC99.56050 SEK
10000 CRC199.12100 SEK