Hungarian forints to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert HUF to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
13,871.30 crc

1.000 HUF = 1.387 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9160.7831.351.3418.69183.1021.521
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46220.39890.6941.659
1 GBP1.2781.17111.7241.71223.879106.1671.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.8561.581.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Costa Rican Colón
2000 HUF2,774.26000 CRC
5000 HUF6,935.65000 CRC
10000 HUF13,871.30000 CRC
15000 HUF20,806.95000 CRC
20000 HUF27,742.60000 CRC
30000 HUF41,613.90000 CRC
40000 HUF55,485.20000 CRC
50000 HUF69,356.50000 CRC
60000 HUF83,227.80000 CRC
100000 HUF138,713.00000 CRC
150000 HUF208,069.50000 CRC
200000 HUF277,426.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Hungarian Forint
1 CRC0.72091 HUF
5 CRC3.60457 HUF
10 CRC7.20913 HUF
20 CRC14.41826 HUF
50 CRC36.04565 HUF
100 CRC72.09130 HUF
250 CRC180.22825 HUF
500 CRC360.45650 HUF
1000 CRC720.91300 HUF
2000 CRC1,441.82600 HUF
5000 CRC3,604.56500 HUF
10000 CRC7,209.13000 HUF