Singapore dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SGD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
396,158 crc

S$1.000 SGD = ₡396.2 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 SGD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High404.4050404.4050
Low392.8790384.5330
Average398.3376393.0569
Change0.31%0.98%
View full history

1 SGD to CRC stats

The performance of SGD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 404.4050 and a 30 day low of 392.8790. This means the 30 day average was 398.3376. The change for SGD to CRC was 0.31.

The performance of SGD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 404.4050 and a 90 day low of 384.5330. This means the 90 day average was 393.0569. The change for SGD to CRC was 0.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.957.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84392.7277.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3434.7792.932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SGD396.15800 CRC
5 SGD1,980.79000 CRC
10 SGD3,961.58000 CRC
20 SGD7,923.16000 CRC
50 SGD19,807.90000 CRC
100 SGD39,615.80000 CRC
250 SGD99,039.50000 CRC
500 SGD198,079.00000 CRC
1000 SGD396,158.00000 CRC
2000 SGD792,316.00000 CRC
5000 SGD1,980,790.00000 CRC
10000 SGD3,961,580.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 CRC0.00252 SGD
5 CRC0.01262 SGD
10 CRC0.02524 SGD
20 CRC0.05049 SGD
50 CRC0.12621 SGD
100 CRC0.25243 SGD
250 CRC0.63106 SGD
500 CRC1.26213 SGD
1000 CRC2.52425 SGD
2000 CRC5.04850 SGD
5000 CRC12.62125 SGD
10000 CRC25.24250 SGD