1 Singapore dollar to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SGD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
396.08 crc

1.00000 SGD = 396.07900 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SGD396.07900 CRC
5 SGD1980.39500 CRC
10 SGD3960.79000 CRC
20 SGD7921.58000 CRC
50 SGD19803.95000 CRC
100 SGD39607.90000 CRC
250 SGD99019.75000 CRC
500 SGD198039.50000 CRC
1000 SGD396079.00000 CRC
2000 SGD792158.00000 CRC
5000 SGD1980395.00000 CRC
10000 SGD3960790.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 CRC0.00252 SGD
5 CRC0.01262 SGD
10 CRC0.02525 SGD
20 CRC0.05049 SGD
50 CRC0.12624 SGD
100 CRC0.25248 SGD
250 CRC0.63119 SGD
500 CRC1.26238 SGD
1000 CRC2.52475 SGD
2000 CRC5.04950 SGD
5000 CRC12.62375 SGD
10000 CRC25.24750 SGD