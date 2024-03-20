Euros to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert EUR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
545,535 crc

1.000 EUR = 545.5 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0221.531151.4353.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6411.948192.6935.054
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.4041.722170.3724.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1691.128111.5752.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Costa Rican Colón
1 EUR545.53500 CRC
5 EUR2,727.67500 CRC
10 EUR5,455.35000 CRC
20 EUR10,910.70000 CRC
50 EUR27,276.75000 CRC
100 EUR54,553.50000 CRC
250 EUR136,383.75000 CRC
500 EUR272,767.50000 CRC
1000 EUR545,535.00000 CRC
2000 EUR1,091,070.00000 CRC
5000 EUR2,727,675.00000 CRC
10000 EUR5,455,350.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Euro
1 CRC0.00183 EUR
5 CRC0.00917 EUR
10 CRC0.01833 EUR
20 CRC0.03666 EUR
50 CRC0.09165 EUR
100 CRC0.18331 EUR
250 CRC0.45827 EUR
500 CRC0.91653 EUR
1000 CRC1.83306 EUR
2000 CRC3.66612 EUR
5000 CRC9.16530 EUR
10000 CRC18.33060 EUR