Indonesian rupiahs to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert IDR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
31,924 crc

1.000 IDR = 0.03192 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1050.9161.341.521.3490.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.68811.4621.6591.4720.8548.537
1 SGD0.74662.0330.68411.1341.0070.5845.839

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Costa Rican Colón
1 IDR0.03192 CRC
5 IDR0.15962 CRC
10 IDR0.31924 CRC
20 IDR0.63848 CRC
50 IDR1.59620 CRC
100 IDR3.19240 CRC
250 IDR7.98100 CRC
500 IDR15.96200 CRC
1000 IDR31.92400 CRC
2000 IDR63.84800 CRC
5000 IDR159.62000 CRC
10000 IDR319.24000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CRC31.32440 IDR
5 CRC156.62200 IDR
10 CRC313.24400 IDR
20 CRC626.48800 IDR
50 CRC1,566.22000 IDR
100 CRC3,132.44000 IDR
250 CRC7,831.10000 IDR
500 CRC15,662.20000 IDR
1000 CRC31,324.40000 IDR
2000 CRC62,648.80000 IDR
5000 CRC156,622.00000 IDR
10000 CRC313,244.00000 IDR