Hungarian forint to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Costa Rican colóns is currently 1.454 today, reflecting a -0.674% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -2.852% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 1.497 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.452 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.196% decrease in value.