1,000 rub
19.33 azn

руб1.000 RUB = man.0.01933 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Azerbaijani Manat
1 RUB0.01933 AZN
5 RUB0.09666 AZN
10 RUB0.19331 AZN
20 RUB0.38663 AZN
50 RUB0.96657 AZN
100 RUB1.93314 AZN
250 RUB4.83285 AZN
500 RUB9.66570 AZN
1000 RUB19.33140 AZN
2000 RUB38.66280 AZN
5000 RUB96.65700 AZN
10000 RUB193.31400 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Russian Ruble
1 AZN51.72920 RUB
5 AZN258.64600 RUB
10 AZN517.29200 RUB
20 AZN1,034.58400 RUB
50 AZN2,586.46000 RUB
100 AZN5,172.92000 RUB
250 AZN12,932.30000 RUB
500 AZN25,864.60000 RUB
1000 AZN51,729.20000 RUB
2000 AZN103,458.40000 RUB
5000 AZN258,646.00000 RUB
10000 AZN517,292.00000 RUB