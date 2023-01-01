1 thousand Russian rubles to Azerbaijani manats

Convert RUB to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
18.99 azn

1.00000 RUB = 0.01899 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Azerbaijani Manat
1 RUB0.01899 AZN
5 RUB0.09495 AZN
10 RUB0.18989 AZN
20 RUB0.37978 AZN
50 RUB0.94946 AZN
100 RUB1.89892 AZN
250 RUB4.74730 AZN
500 RUB9.49460 AZN
1000 RUB18.98920 AZN
2000 RUB37.97840 AZN
5000 RUB94.94600 AZN
10000 RUB189.89200 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Russian Ruble
1 AZN52.66140 RUB
5 AZN263.30700 RUB
10 AZN526.61400 RUB
20 AZN1053.22800 RUB
50 AZN2633.07000 RUB
100 AZN5266.14000 RUB
250 AZN13165.35000 RUB
500 AZN26330.70000 RUB
1000 AZN52661.40000 RUB
2000 AZN105322.80000 RUB
5000 AZN263307.00000 RUB
10000 AZN526614.00000 RUB