Russian rubles to Bangladeshi takas today

1,000 rub
1,339.97 bdt

руб1.000 RUB = Tk1.340 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RUB1.33997 BDT
5 RUB6.69985 BDT
10 RUB13.39970 BDT
20 RUB26.79940 BDT
50 RUB66.99850 BDT
100 RUB133.99700 BDT
250 RUB334.99250 BDT
500 RUB669.98500 BDT
1000 RUB1,339.97000 BDT
2000 RUB2,679.94000 BDT
5000 RUB6,699.85000 BDT
10000 RUB13,399.70000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Russian Ruble
1 BDT0.74629 RUB
5 BDT3.73142 RUB
10 BDT7.46285 RUB
20 BDT14.92570 RUB
50 BDT37.31425 RUB
100 BDT74.62850 RUB
250 BDT186.57125 RUB
500 BDT373.14250 RUB
1000 BDT746.28500 RUB
2000 BDT1,492.57000 RUB
5000 BDT3,731.42500 RUB
10000 BDT7,462.85000 RUB