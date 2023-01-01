20 Russian rubles to Bangladeshi takas

Convert RUB to BDT at the real exchange rate

20 rub
24.49 bdt

1.00000 RUB = 1.22453 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RUB1.22453 BDT
5 RUB6.12265 BDT
10 RUB12.24530 BDT
20 RUB24.49060 BDT
50 RUB61.22650 BDT
100 RUB122.45300 BDT
250 RUB306.13250 BDT
500 RUB612.26500 BDT
1000 RUB1224.53000 BDT
2000 RUB2449.06000 BDT
5000 RUB6122.65000 BDT
10000 RUB12245.30000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Russian Ruble
1 BDT0.81664 RUB
5 BDT4.08319 RUB
10 BDT8.16638 RUB
20 BDT16.33276 RUB
50 BDT40.83190 RUB
100 BDT81.66380 RUB
250 BDT204.15950 RUB
500 BDT408.31900 RUB
1000 BDT816.63800 RUB
2000 BDT1633.27600 RUB
5000 BDT4083.19000 RUB
10000 BDT8166.38000 RUB