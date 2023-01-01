5000 Bangladeshi takas to Russian rubles

Convert BDT to RUB at the real exchange rate

5000 bdt
4049.88 rub

1.00000 BDT = 0.80998 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Russian Ruble
1 BDT0.80998 RUB
5 BDT4.04988 RUB
10 BDT8.09977 RUB
20 BDT16.19954 RUB
50 BDT40.49885 RUB
100 BDT80.99770 RUB
250 BDT202.49425 RUB
500 BDT404.98850 RUB
1000 BDT809.97700 RUB
2000 BDT1619.95400 RUB
5000 BDT4049.88500 RUB
10000 BDT8099.77000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RUB1.23460 BDT
5 RUB6.17300 BDT
10 RUB12.34600 BDT
20 RUB24.69200 BDT
50 RUB61.73000 BDT
100 RUB123.46000 BDT
250 RUB308.65000 BDT
500 RUB617.30000 BDT
1000 RUB1234.60000 BDT
2000 RUB2469.20000 BDT
5000 RUB6173.00000 BDT
10000 RUB12346.00000 BDT