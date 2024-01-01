Russian rubles to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert RUB to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
38,691.10 mnt

руб1.000 RUB = ₮38.69 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
How to convert Russian rubles to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mongolian Tugrik
1 RUB38.69110 MNT
5 RUB193.45550 MNT
10 RUB386.91100 MNT
20 RUB773.82200 MNT
50 RUB1,934.55500 MNT
100 RUB3,869.11000 MNT
250 RUB9,672.77500 MNT
500 RUB19,345.55000 MNT
1000 RUB38,691.10000 MNT
2000 RUB77,382.20000 MNT
5000 RUB193,455.50000 MNT
10000 RUB386,911.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Russian Ruble
1 MNT0.02585 RUB
5 MNT0.12923 RUB
10 MNT0.25846 RUB
20 MNT0.51692 RUB
50 MNT1.29229 RUB
100 MNT2.58458 RUB
250 MNT6.46145 RUB
500 MNT12.92290 RUB
1000 MNT25.84580 RUB
2000 MNT51.69160 RUB
5000 MNT129.22900 RUB
10000 MNT258.45800 RUB