Indian rupees to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert INR to MNT at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
414,174 mnt

1.00000 INR = 41.41740 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086490.44281.493911.678620.964118.7917
1 GBP1.1437711.2426103.4461.70871.919961.1027121.4935
1 USD0.920450.804764183.251.37511.545120.887417.2972
1 INR0.01105670.009666840.01201210.01651770.018560.01065950.207774

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 INR41.41740 MNT
5 INR207.08700 MNT
10 INR414.17400 MNT
20 INR828.34800 MNT
50 INR2070.87000 MNT
100 INR4141.74000 MNT
250 INR10354.35000 MNT
500 INR20708.70000 MNT
1000 INR41417.40000 MNT
2000 INR82834.80000 MNT
5000 INR207087.00000 MNT
10000 INR414174.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Indian Rupee
1 MNT0.02414 INR
5 MNT0.12072 INR
10 MNT0.24144 INR
20 MNT0.48289 INR
50 MNT1.20722 INR
100 MNT2.41444 INR
250 MNT6.03610 INR
500 MNT12.07220 INR
1000 MNT24.14440 INR
2000 MNT48.28880 INR
5000 MNT120.72200 INR
10000 MNT241.44400 INR