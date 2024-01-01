Convert RUB to RWF at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Rwandan francs today

1,000 rub
14,985 rwf

руб1.000 RUB = R₣14.98 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.596
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7740.8441.6021.45189.431
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.155
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Rwandan Franc
1 RUB14.98460 RWF
5 RUB74.92300 RWF
10 RUB149.84600 RWF
20 RUB299.69200 RWF
50 RUB749.23000 RWF
100 RUB1,498.46000 RWF
250 RUB3,746.15000 RWF
500 RUB7,492.30000 RWF
1000 RUB14,984.60000 RWF
2000 RUB29,969.20000 RWF
5000 RUB74,923.00000 RWF
10000 RUB149,846.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Russian Ruble
1 RWF0.06674 RUB
5 RWF0.33368 RUB
10 RWF0.66735 RUB
20 RWF1.33470 RUB
50 RWF3.33676 RUB
100 RWF6.67352 RUB
250 RWF16.68380 RUB
500 RWF33.36760 RUB
1000 RWF66.73520 RUB
2000 RWF133.47040 RUB
5000 RWF333.67600 RUB
10000 RWF667.35200 RUB