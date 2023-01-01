Bulgarian levs to Rwandan francs today

Convert BGN to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
683,671 rwf

1.00000 BGN = 683.67100 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922151.672381.372451.543331.34940.8069418.3324
1 EUR1.0844511.813611.488351.673661.463360.875219.8806
1 NZD0.597950.55138510.8206560.9228340.8068740.4825110.9619
1 CAD0.7286240.6718831.2185411.124510.9832050.58795613.3574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Rwandan Franc
1 BGN683.67100 RWF
5 BGN3418.35500 RWF
10 BGN6836.71000 RWF
20 BGN13673.42000 RWF
50 BGN34183.55000 RWF
100 BGN68367.10000 RWF
250 BGN170917.75000 RWF
500 BGN341835.50000 RWF
1000 BGN683671.00000 RWF
2000 BGN1367342.00000 RWF
5000 BGN3418355.00000 RWF
10000 BGN6836710.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 RWF0.00146 BGN
5 RWF0.00731 BGN
10 RWF0.01463 BGN
20 RWF0.02925 BGN
50 RWF0.07313 BGN
100 RWF0.14627 BGN
250 RWF0.36567 BGN
500 RWF0.73135 BGN
1000 RWF1.46269 BGN
2000 RWF2.92538 BGN
5000 RWF7.31345 BGN
10000 RWF14.62690 BGN