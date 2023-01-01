Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs today

Convert CNY to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
170,793 rwf

1.00000 CNY = 170.79300 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.80131.376350.920750.8048611.5440483.2121.3468
1 HKD0.12818410.1764260.1180220.103170.19792110.66640.172638
1 CAD0.7265595.6681110.6689620.584781.1218460.45850.97853
1 EUR1.08618.472991.4948510.87421.6769990.37661.46276

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Rwandan Franc
1 CNY170.79300 RWF
5 CNY853.96500 RWF
10 CNY1707.93000 RWF
20 CNY3415.86000 RWF
50 CNY8539.65000 RWF
100 CNY17079.30000 RWF
250 CNY42698.25000 RWF
500 CNY85396.50000 RWF
1000 CNY170793.00000 RWF
2000 CNY341586.00000 RWF
5000 CNY853965.00000 RWF
10000 CNY1707930.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RWF0.00586 CNY
5 RWF0.02928 CNY
10 RWF0.05855 CNY
20 RWF0.11710 CNY
50 RWF0.29275 CNY
100 RWF0.58550 CNY
250 RWF1.46376 CNY
500 RWF2.92752 CNY
1000 RWF5.85505 CNY
2000 RWF11.71010 CNY
5000 RWF29.27525 CNY
10000 RWF58.55050 CNY