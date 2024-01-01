Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs today

Convert CNY to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
183,375 rwf

¥1.000 CNY = R₣183.4 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
CNY to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High183.3750183.3750
Low180.3190178.4190
Average181.0686180.2346
Change1.58%2.78%
1 CNY to RWF stats

The performance of CNY to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 183.3750 and a 30 day low of 180.3190. This means the 30 day average was 181.0686. The change for CNY to RWF was 1.58.

The performance of CNY to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 183.3750 and a 90 day low of 178.4190. This means the 90 day average was 180.2346. The change for CNY to RWF was 2.78.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Rwandan Franc
1 CNY183.37500 RWF
5 CNY916.87500 RWF
10 CNY1,833.75000 RWF
20 CNY3,667.50000 RWF
50 CNY9,168.75000 RWF
100 CNY18,337.50000 RWF
250 CNY45,843.75000 RWF
500 CNY91,687.50000 RWF
1000 CNY183,375.00000 RWF
2000 CNY366,750.00000 RWF
5000 CNY916,875.00000 RWF
10000 CNY1,833,750.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RWF0.00545 CNY
5 RWF0.02727 CNY
10 RWF0.05453 CNY
20 RWF0.10907 CNY
50 RWF0.27267 CNY
100 RWF0.54533 CNY
250 RWF1.36333 CNY
500 RWF2.72665 CNY
1000 RWF5.45330 CNY
2000 RWF10.90660 CNY
5000 RWF27.26650 CNY
10000 RWF54.53300 CNY