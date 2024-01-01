Malaysian ringgits to Rwandan francs today

Convert MYR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
292,676 rwf

RM1.000 MYR = R₣292.7 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MYR to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High292.6760292.6760
Low278.5370272.9660
Average282.1822278.5161
Change4.99%7.12%
View full history

1 MYR to RWF stats

The performance of MYR to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 292.6760 and a 30 day low of 278.5370. This means the 30 day average was 282.1822. The change for MYR to RWF was 4.99.

The performance of MYR to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 292.6760 and a 90 day low of 272.9660. This means the 90 day average was 278.5161. The change for MYR to RWF was 7.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Rwandan Franc
1 MYR292.67600 RWF
5 MYR1,463.38000 RWF
10 MYR2,926.76000 RWF
20 MYR5,853.52000 RWF
50 MYR14,633.80000 RWF
100 MYR29,267.60000 RWF
250 MYR73,169.00000 RWF
500 MYR146,338.00000 RWF
1000 MYR292,676.00000 RWF
2000 MYR585,352.00000 RWF
5000 MYR1,463,380.00000 RWF
10000 MYR2,926,760.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RWF0.00342 MYR
5 RWF0.01708 MYR
10 RWF0.03417 MYR
20 RWF0.06834 MYR
50 RWF0.17084 MYR
100 RWF0.34168 MYR
250 RWF0.85419 MYR
500 RWF1.70838 MYR
1000 RWF3.41675 MYR
2000 RWF6.83350 MYR
5000 RWF17.08375 MYR
10000 RWF34.16750 MYR