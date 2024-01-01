Turkish liras to Rwandan francs today

Convert TRY to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
39,577 rwf

TL1.000 TRY = R₣39.58 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.224740.4419
Low39.573539.5735
Average39.818840.0466
Change-1.61%-1.39%
View full history

1 TRY to RWF stats

The performance of TRY to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.2247 and a 30 day low of 39.5735. This means the 30 day average was 39.8188. The change for TRY to RWF was -1.61.

The performance of TRY to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.4419 and a 90 day low of 39.5735. This means the 90 day average was 40.0466. The change for TRY to RWF was -1.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Rwandan Franc
1 TRY39.57730 RWF
5 TRY197.88650 RWF
10 TRY395.77300 RWF
20 TRY791.54600 RWF
50 TRY1,978.86500 RWF
100 TRY3,957.73000 RWF
250 TRY9,894.32500 RWF
500 TRY19,788.65000 RWF
1000 TRY39,577.30000 RWF
2000 TRY79,154.60000 RWF
5000 TRY197,886.50000 RWF
10000 TRY395,773.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Turkish Lira
1 RWF0.02527 TRY
5 RWF0.12634 TRY
10 RWF0.25267 TRY
20 RWF0.50534 TRY
50 RWF1.26335 TRY
100 RWF2.52670 TRY
250 RWF6.31675 TRY
500 RWF12.63350 TRY
1000 RWF25.26700 TRY
2000 RWF50.53400 TRY
5000 RWF126.33500 TRY
10000 RWF252.67000 TRY