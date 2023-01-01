1 Malaysian ringgit to Rwandan francs

Convert MYR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1 myr
257 rwf

1.00000 MYR = 256.67100 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 RWF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.0487587.28511.436421.658360.9634518.943
1GBP1.1550711.2114100.8221.659191.915561.1128521.8809
1USD0.953550.825491183.22771.369651.581280.918718.0625
1INR0.01145670.009918470.012015210.01645670.01899940.01103840.217025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Rwandan Franc
1 MYR256.67100 RWF
5 MYR1283.35500 RWF
10 MYR2566.71000 RWF
20 MYR5133.42000 RWF
50 MYR12833.55000 RWF
100 MYR25667.10000 RWF
250 MYR64167.75000 RWF
500 MYR128335.50000 RWF
1000 MYR256671.00000 RWF
2000 MYR513342.00000 RWF
5000 MYR1283355.00000 RWF
10000 MYR2566710.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RWF0.00390 MYR
5 RWF0.01948 MYR
10 RWF0.03896 MYR
20 RWF0.07792 MYR
50 RWF0.19480 MYR
100 RWF0.38960 MYR
250 RWF0.97401 MYR
500 RWF1.94802 MYR
1000 RWF3.89603 MYR
2000 RWF7.79206 MYR
5000 RWF19.48015 MYR
10000 RWF38.96030 MYR