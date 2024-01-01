Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs today

Convert CNY to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
179,252 rwf

1.000 CNY = 179.3 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Rwandan Franc
1 CNY179.25200 RWF
5 CNY896.26000 RWF
10 CNY1,792.52000 RWF
20 CNY3,585.04000 RWF
50 CNY8,962.60000 RWF
100 CNY17,925.20000 RWF
250 CNY44,813.00000 RWF
500 CNY89,626.00000 RWF
1000 CNY179,252.00000 RWF
2000 CNY358,504.00000 RWF
5000 CNY896,260.00000 RWF
10000 CNY1,792,520.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RWF0.00558 CNY
5 RWF0.02789 CNY
10 RWF0.05579 CNY
20 RWF0.11157 CNY
50 RWF0.27894 CNY
100 RWF0.55787 CNY
250 RWF1.39469 CNY
500 RWF2.78937 CNY
1000 RWF5.57874 CNY
2000 RWF11.15748 CNY
5000 RWF27.89370 CNY
10000 RWF55.78740 CNY