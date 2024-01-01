Swedish kronor to Rwandan francs today

Convert SEK to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
129,591 rwf

kr1.000 SEK = R₣129.6 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
SEK to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RWF
1 SEK to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.1740131.1740
Low124.1060121.4070
Average127.9126125.2858
Change4.42%3.37%
1 SEK to RWF stats

The performance of SEK to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.1740 and a 30 day low of 124.1060. This means the 30 day average was 127.9126. The change for SEK to RWF was 4.42.

The performance of SEK to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.1740 and a 90 day low of 121.4070. This means the 90 day average was 125.2858. The change for SEK to RWF was 3.37.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Rwandan Franc
1 SEK129.59100 RWF
5 SEK647.95500 RWF
10 SEK1,295.91000 RWF
20 SEK2,591.82000 RWF
50 SEK6,479.55000 RWF
100 SEK12,959.10000 RWF
250 SEK32,397.75000 RWF
500 SEK64,795.50000 RWF
1000 SEK129,591.00000 RWF
2000 SEK259,182.00000 RWF
5000 SEK647,955.00000 RWF
10000 SEK1,295,910.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swedish Krona
1 RWF0.00772 SEK
5 RWF0.03858 SEK
10 RWF0.07717 SEK
20 RWF0.15433 SEK
50 RWF0.38583 SEK
100 RWF0.77166 SEK
250 RWF1.92914 SEK
500 RWF3.85828 SEK
1000 RWF7.71656 SEK
2000 RWF15.43312 SEK
5000 RWF38.58280 SEK
10000 RWF77.16560 SEK